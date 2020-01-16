No shortage of US dollars in Forex market, says BOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is adamant that there is no shortage of US dollars in the foreign exchange market despite the recent slip in the value of the Jamaican dollar.

In a release yesterday, the BOJ said it noted the recent movement in the exchange rate and the renewed expressions of concern by some participants about the pace of movement and the availability of foreign currency supply.

The bank noted that since the start of the year, the exchange rate has depreciated by 3.2 per cent, reversing the appreciation of 2.5 per cent that occurred in December 2019.

Yesterday the US dollar ended trading at J$137.29 up by 28 cents, according to the BOJ's daily exchange trading summary.

According to the BOJ, this recent movement in the exchange rate is related to an increase in demand, as supply conditions have remained normal.

“In fact, the average of daily inflows of foreign currency into the market for January to date has been approximately US$31 million, which was greater than the average daily inflows for January 2019,” said the BOJ.

“The increase in demand has been related, in part, to restocking activities by retailers. In addition, demand has increased in the context of financial institutions buying on behalf of their customers to fund real sector investments and planned portfolio-related transactions.

“Traders have also been buying on their own account since the start of the year to restore their foreign currency positions, having sold more foreign currency to the market than they bought in December 2019,” added the BOJ.

According to the bank, these transactions are temporary in nature and it expects the foreign exchange market to revert to more normal patterns in the near future.

The BOJ said it will continue to monitor activities in the foreign exchange market and stands ready to take appropriate policy actions if the need arises.