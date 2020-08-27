No stay indoor order for communities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that the planned stay-at-home orders that were supposed to be in place for some communities affected by COVID-19 have been shelved.
“We're now abandoning that concept,” Dr Tufton said at a COVID briefing this evening.
He said the Government has implemented other measures — including longer curfew hours, the prohibition on funeral services and entertainment events, and so the orders were no longer deemed necessary.
After a double digit daily rise in COVID-19 cases, on Monday Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that beginning today, residents in some communities would have been required to stay at home, even outside of curfew hours, as the Government continues its fight against the novel coronavirus.
Holness said this would prevent people from being outside unless they had a legitimate reason for doing so.
