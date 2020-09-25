No water for some Manchester residents tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers serviced by its Little Park Pumping Station in Manchester to expect a disturbance in their water supply tomorrow as teams work to repair a broken pipeline.

The NWC said operations at the facility will be temporarily closed between the hours of 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Areas affected include:

Little Park, Cross Road, Pedro Cross, part of Maxom Town, Great Bay, Back Flagaman and surrounding areas.

The NWC said its maintenance team is aiming to complete works within the given time frame in order to restore water supply to customers.