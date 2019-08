Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

NEW YORK,United States(AFP) — ToniMorrison, the first African-Americanwoman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature and one of America's best loved writers, has died following a brief illness, her family said in a statement Tuesday. She was 88.

"It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother,ToniMorrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends," they said.

"Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life," the statement added, describing her as "the consummate writer who treasured the written word."

Morrisonwrote 11 novels, many of them touching on life as a black American, in a glittering literary and award-laden career that lasted over six decades.

She also penned numerous essays, poems and speeches and was often referred to as America's "conscience" for her poignant takes on race and human rights, never afraid of commenting on the day's weightiest political issues.

She won thePulitzer Prizeand theAmerican Book Awardin 1988 forher 1987 novel "Beloved." Set after the American Civil War in the 1860s, the story centred on a slave who escaped Kentucky to the free state of Ohio.

The book was later turned into a film starring Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey.

Morrisonreceived numerous other accolades including the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993.

In 1996, she was honoured with the National Book Foundation's Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.

In 2012, Barack Obamapresented her with thePresidential Medal of Freedom and in 2016 she received thePEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction.

"She was a great woman and a great writer, and I don't know which I will miss more," Robert Gottlieb,Morrison's long time editor at Knopf publishers, said in a statement sent to AFP.

Sonny Mehta, chairman of Knopf, said he could "think of few writers in American letters who wrote with more humanity or with more love for language thanToni."

"Her narratives and mesmerizing prose have made an indelible mark on our culture. Her novels command and demand our attention. They are canonical works, and more importantly, they are books that remain beloved by readers," he said.

Morrisonwas born in Ohio on February 18, 1931. "The Bluest Eye," her first novel, was published in 1970 when she was almost 40 years old.

She followed up with"Sula"in 1973, going on to publish another nine novels, including the acclaimed "Song of Solomon" in 1977 which won the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Her writings touched many, including Obama who recalled reading "Song of Solomon" as a child "and not just trying to figure out how to write, but also how to be and how to think."

Morrison's life was also touched by tragedy. In 2010 her son Slade died of pancreatic cancer aged just 45.

She spent time as an editor at Random House and taught at Princeton University.

Morrisondied at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York on Monday.