Noel Dexter Thanksgiving on Sept 2
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thanksgiving service for the late musical arranger Noel Dexter will be held Monday, September 2 at the University of the West Indies Chapel in St Andrew.
Renowned composer and choirmaster, Dexter is being remembered as a “gentle giant whose legacy will be the impact of his work on thousands of Jamaicans”.
Dexter is best known for his arrangement of Psalm 150 – O Praise Ye The Lord, as well as penning the local Christmas favourite, Sing De Chorus.
For many Dexter was synonymous with the University Singers, one of Jamaica's premiere choral groups, for which her served as musical director and conductor for nearly 50 years until his retirement in 2012.
The octogenarian, who had been ailing for some time, passed away on the morning of August 18, at 8:30.
