Nomination Day activities begin at Vere Technical High School
CLARENDON, Jamaica— Director of Elections Glasspole Brown says the decision to hold the Nomination Day exercise at Vere Technical High School in Clarendon was made by the Ministry of Education and the school's administration.
Speaking to OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago, Brown said although school is still in session, a separate area of the compound has been designated for the nomination of candidates ahead or the March 2 Clarendon South Eastern by-elections.
Brown also said only those being nominated and those nominating them will be allowed onto the compound.
The nomination centre opened a short while ago and will close at 2:00 pm.
More information later.
