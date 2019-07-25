Nomination of candidates in PNP leadership race tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nomination of candidates in the People's National Party (PNP) leadership challenge is scheduled to take place at the party's headquarters on Old Hope Road tomorrow, Friday July 26.

Party President Dr Peter Phillips is to be nominated between 11:00 am and 12: 00 Noon while challenger Peter Bunting is to be nominated between 8:30 am and 9:30 am.

Delegates in the election of president and vice-presidents are to vote on Saturday, September 7.

Phillips, who assumed leadership of the party two years ago, is seeking to thwart the challenge of Manchester Central Member of Parliament Bunting.



Bunting said last month that: “Since becoming president, he [Dr Phillips], has not implemented a single transformational initiative within the party, and is just not seen as the right person for this time.”

“There is also a growing acceptance/resignation in the general public and amongst various stakeholder groups, including party membership and supporters, civil society, and private sector leadership that the PNP under Dr Peter Phillips's leadership cannot defeat the JLP [Jamaica Labour Party] in a general election,” Bunting said.