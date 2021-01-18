Nominations open for young people to join Commonwealth Youth Council

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nominations are now open for young leaders to apply to stand for positions on the Commonwealth Youth Council, the body which represents 1.4 billion young people in the Commonwealth.

The council is seeking candidates for its nine executive positions to serve from 2021 to 2023.

The Commonwealth said the elected candidates will develop and run the council, organise workshops and advisory panels, give recommendations for youth development, and attend high-level, policy-shaping forums across the world.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said, “At a time of unprecedented crises rooted in disease, discrimination and disaster, young people are at a greater risk of challenges such as poverty, unemployment and learning losses than other age groups. However, they remain positive, engaged and vocal on the challenges and opportunities.”

“Now more than ever, we must harness their exceptional vitality, impressive talent and unique perspective in our recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“The Commonwealth Youth Council is one such platform, which gives young leaders, who best understand the challenges of their peers, a seat at tables to influence decisions affecting their lives and future,” Scotland continued.

The body said the call for nominations was first announced last year, however, the entire process was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. It noted that all interested candidates, including those who applied last year, must resubmit their nominations.

Application forms can be accessed via https://www.mi-nomination.com/cyc.

Commonwealth citizens, aged 15-27, can apply for the following positions from now until February 21:

Chairperson (open only to applicants from the Pacific region, as per the rotation policy)

Vice-Chairperson – Inclusion and Engagement

Vice-Chairperson – Partnerships and Resources

Vice-Chairperson – Policy and Advocacy

Regional Representative – Africa and Europe

Regional Representative – Asia Regional

Representative – Caribbean and Americas

Regional Representative – Pacific

Representative Special Interest Groups (any region)

The body said candidates must have at least three years of experience working with a national youth council or a youth-led organisation.

Shortlisted candidates will campaign online from March 29 to May 5. The elections will then take place online on May 7 and 8, with the results being announced on May 10.