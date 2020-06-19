Non-residents account for 6 of 14 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six of the 14 new COVID-19 cases recorded over the last 24 hours are non-residents, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting.

The six, who all flew in from the United States, have accommodations in St James (five) and Westmoreland (one).

The other eight cases gave addresses in St Ann (two), Kingston and St Andrew (two), Manchester (one), Clarendon (one), St Catherine (one), and St Mary (one) – with investigations ongoing to confirm if they are residents.

The new cases are comprised of 10 women and four men, ranging in age from 20 to 72 years.

The 14 new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 652. The new cases bring to 148 the total number of imported cases. In addition, 222 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and seven are under investigation.

Of the 652 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, 458 or 70.2 per cent have recovered.

There is one critically ill case and one moderately ill case. There are 184 (28.2 per cent) active cases currently under observation.