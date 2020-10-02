Noranda Bauxite to plant 2,020 trees for Jamaica's 2020 National Tree Planting Day
ST ANN, Jamaica — Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II says it will be planting 2,020 trees to commemorate Jamaica's National Tree Planting Day today.
According to the company, most of the trees will be planted on selected lots across the company's mining lease areas in St Ann by approximately 50 management and trade union employees.
The company will also be joined in its planting efforts by representatives of the Forestry Department, the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), and the Noranda Community Councils.
It said the remaining 500 trees will be distributed to its employees for planting in the communities in which they live.
“Our commitment to tree planting is just one of our continuing land reclamation initiatives, and an important contributor to ecology and economic sustainability in Jamaica,” Delroy Dell, the company's vice president and general manager said.
The company added that it partnered with the Jamaica Forestry Department to secure trees suitable to the mining areas, including Caribbean Pine and other timber trees, as well as a variety of local fruit trees.
