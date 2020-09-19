Norbrook, Cherry Gardens to have water restored by midday — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Residents of the wider Norbrook and Cherry Gardens areas who are currently without piped water should have the supply restored by midday today, the National Water Commission has advised.

The agency said a second pipeline break located near the Cookhamdene Relift Station in St Andrew necessitated the shutdown of the transmission line that supplies sections of Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, sections of Barbican, Russell Heights, Lower Jacks Hill, Jacks Hill Road, Hyperion Avenue, Bracknell Avenue, Tavistock, and surrounding areas.

NWC said its teams are close to completing the repairs and advised that service would be restored as soon as the repaired pipeline is fully secured.