JLP's Tanya Williams elected councillor for May Pen North

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) candidate Tanya-Lee Williams was a short while ago named the Councillor for the May Pen North Division in Clarendon.



Preliminary results indicate Williams received 1,324 votes, thrashing the People's National Party (PNP's) Earl Blake who received 397 votes.



The seat became vacant following the passing of the JLP's Melvin Jones on December 24, 2017.



The JLP currently holds 13 divisions in the Clarendon Municipal Corporation to the PNP's eight.