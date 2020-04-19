Northern Caribbean University offers financial relief to students
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has announced several measures to relieve the financial burden which students and their parents are encountering at this time.
NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards made the disclosure during a recent virtual town hall meeting.
The measures include:
- The waiver of general fees as well as charges for computer information systems during the upcoming summer sessions;
- The waiver of finance charges effective May 1, 2020 until further notice;
- The refund of the unused portion of boarding charges and;
- The refund of the unused portion of meal plan.
Dr Edwards also announced the waiver of application fees of $1000 for admission in the Fall 2020 semester. He said people who have paid application fees will have their account credited with that amount.
Regarding eligibility to sit examinations, the NCU president said that the Office of Finance was willing to accommodate students facing financial challenges. However, he emphasized that students must make the necessary arrangements, through their departments, with the Office of Finance, so that they will be able to access their final exams.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy