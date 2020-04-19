Northern Caribbean University offers financial relief to students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has announced several measures to relieve the financial burden which students and their parents are encountering at this time.

NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards made the disclosure during a recent virtual town hall meeting.

The measures include:





The waiver of general fees as well as charges for computer information systems during the upcoming summer sessions;

The waiver of finance charges effective May 1, 2020 until further notice;

The refund of the unused portion of boarding charges and;

The refund of the unused portion of meal plan.

Dr Edwards also announced the waiver of application fees of $1000 for admission in the Fall 2020 semester. He said people who have paid application fees will have their account credited with that amount.

Regarding eligibility to sit examinations, the NCU president said that the Office of Finance was willing to accommodate students facing financial challenges. However, he emphasized that students must make the necessary arrangements, through their departments, with the Office of Finance, so that they will be able to access their final exams.