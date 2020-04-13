Not part of any activity to displace PNP leader – Dr Wykeham McNeill

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on tourism and Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western is vigourously denying reports of any involvement to replace current PNP leader, Dr Peter Phillips.



In a letter to party members today (April 13) Dr Wykeham McNeill, a PNP vice-president, unequivocally stated that reports circulating on social media alleging his involvement in activities to replace Dr Phillips as party leader are false.



It was only last week that Dr Phillips announced to the nation that he had undergone successful surgery for stage 3 colon cancer and that he was recovering well.



“The party leader is currently doing well; he is in good spirits and I expect him to be back at work shortly," McNeill stated.



“The allegations and mudslinging currently being promoted by people are intended to sow seeds of discontent and disunity with our beloved party and must be seen as such. It is callous and distasteful and I would ask the organisers to desist.



“The PNP has faced similar challenges before and unity of purpose and true comradeship has carried us through,” Dr McNeill said.