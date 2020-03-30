Now is the time to take extra precaution - chief medical officer

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Chief medical officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie has re-emphasied that every Jamaican must take responsibility for containing the spread of COVID-19 across the island.

She stressed a short while ago at a digital press conference at Jamaica House that one infected person has the potential to infect 2.5 persons. She noted that if the spread continues at this rate over a 30-day period, 406 persons could be infected.

Dr Bisasor McKenzie pointed out that while things appear to be going well so far, there is still the potential for the situation to worsen.

She warned that now is the time to take extra precaution, noting that one person being careless, can infect a significant number of persons.

The island now has 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus/COVID-19.

ALPHEA SAUNDERS