Number porting must be done at telecoms outlet, warns OUR

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is appealing to telecommunications customers to be vigilant when porting their telephone numbers to another service provider, by ensuring that operators follow the established protocols for the porting process.

"Customers who wish to change their service provider and keep their phone number must go to one of the points of sale (such as the head office, a retail store or authorised dealer) of the intended new service provider and complete a porting request form to start the process," said the OUR in a statement today.

The utilities regulator warned customers that if they are approached by a service provider's representative to initiate the porting process outside of the stated points of sale, such action is a breach of the Industry Number Portability Guidelines (INPG) and the process should not be accommodated.

The INPG was developed by the Number Portability Working Group in accordance with rules 43 and 46 of the Telecommunications (Number Portability) Rules, 2014 to manage the processes for porting telephone number(s) between public telecommunications carriers.

Local Number Portability (LNP) became effective on 2015 June, allowing phone customers to switch from one mobile service provider to another and from one landline or fixed service provider to another within Jamaica, and keep their phone numbers.

The OUR said that during the porting process, the primary administrative responsibility for resolving a customer complaint lies with the service provider to which the customer wishes to port his or her number.

"Customers should lodge complaints using the channels established by that service provider."

The intended new (recipient) service provider and the current (donor) service provider must collaborate to ensure that customers' complaints are investigated and resolved promptly and fairly, added the OUR.