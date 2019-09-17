Numerous IT deficiencies at Jamaica Customs Agency, Auditor General reports
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Auditor General has uncovered a number of Information Technology (IT) deficiencies at the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) for the financial years 2014/2015 to 2016/2017.
The JCA assesses and collect duties, and fees, and is responsible for facilitating international trade and ensuring the protection of Jamaica's borders against illicit imports.
The efficient execution of its functions is highly dependent on the use of IT in its core processes, Auditor General, Pamela Monroe Ellis pointed out in an IT audit report tabled in the House of Representatives this afternoon.
“Given this dependence and the value of IT investments made over the years, the agency should implement the necessary controls to ensure that IT risks are managed in a structured manner. The JCA should also ensure that it can appropriately respond and continue to offer critical services in spite of technological disruptions,” the audit report stated.
The audit is a review of the entities general controls, systems and procedures relating to IT governance and business continuity.
