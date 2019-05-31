Nurses challenged to rebrand with right attitude

MANCHESTER, Jamaica —Senior Human Resource Director at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Gail Hudson is urging nurses, the largest group in the public health sector, to rebrand with the right attitude.

Hudson made the challenge to more than 300 nursing students and nurses in central Jamaica at the third staging of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) nursing symposium, which was initiated to enhance care delivery skills within the nursing profession.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Golf View Hotel in Manchester, Hudson told the nursing group that rebranding allows individuals to see themselves as a product, therefore placing more value on self.

“You are your own unique product, be acceptable for your words, actions and attitudes. Create a marketing plan for yourself and become a visionary” Hudson was quoted as saying in a release from SRHA.

Describing the nursing profession as a noble one, Hudson encouraged the nurses to be committed to the profession that they have chosen and remain true to self.

“It is important to do soul searching and ask yourself, am I understanding the ethics of my profession? Do I know what this profession means? Learn from mistakes and keep a positive attitude because without the right attitude you are going nowhere too fast” the human resource director reasoned.

For his part, Regional Director of the SRHA, Michael Bent noted that the SRHA is committed to ensuring that its greatest asset, its staff members are provided with the resources, training and opportunity to be on the cutting edge to provide quality and effective health care.

The symposium, which is a partnership between the SRHA nursing executives and the nursing departments of the Northern Caribbean University and the Knox Community College in Manchester. The symposium focused on the theme, “Awakening Nurses to Maintain a Positive Practice Culture”.