Nurses president urges public to shun misinformation amid COVID-19 scare
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Carmen Johnson, president of the Jamaica Nurses' Association (NAJ) is imploring Jamaicans to not discriminate against nurses during the fight against COVID-19 due to misinformation.
“We want to say to the populace to not use this and create any other negative resentment towards our nurses or want to shun them more. We are still trying to be safe and we are still trying to ensure that the rest of the populace is safe and that they are cared for,” she said, while adding that the inaccuracies that were reported which stated that nurses and doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 could not have come at a more unfortunate time.
“It is a very unfortunate occurrence at a time when we are still trying to get our nurses to be a bit more comfortable and responsive in saying they will participate in the cure of these patients because as you all know the fear of the unknown still lingers and we don't know how it will play out…
“Yes, we are aware that we have had members who have had to work with patients who were diagnosed and who were quarantined, but to date they have not depicted any signs or symptoms and they continue to do well.
“The NAJ and our members are not aware at this time of any nurse who has been tested positive for COVID-19,” she said.
