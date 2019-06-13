O-Wrap: Measles warning for J'can travellers… Gunman, windscreen wiper shot... Byles named BOJ governor

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. J'can travellers urged to take precautions against measles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging citizens who intend to travel overseas to ensure that they and in particular, their children, are fully vaccinated against measles with the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

2. Phillips urges Comrades to focus on defeating JLP, not each other

People's National Party (PNP) President, Dr Peter Phillips has urged Comrades to focus on defeating the governing Jamaica Labour Party and not each other.

3. Police issue 250,000 tickets for traffic breaches

Since the beginning of 2019, some 250,000 traffic tickets have been issued for breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

4. Curfew imposed in sections of Bowens Toad, Kingston 11

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Bowens Road, Kingston 11. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12 and will continue until 6:00 pm, Friday, June 14.

5. Gunman shot after attacking windscreen wiper on Dunrobin Ave

A gunman was shot and wounded shortly after he opened gunfire at a windscreen wiper on Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew this morning, the police are reporting.

6. Prosecution trial prep untidy says judge in Manchester MC fraud case

A contentious issue in the Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud trial has been that there are exhibits brought in to be used as evidence by the prosecution, which defence attorneys claim were not disclosed to them.

7. Education ministry clarifies new PEP grading system

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has sought to clarify the new grading system being used for this year's Primary Exit Profile Exams.

8. Westmoreland police launch initiative for public safety and order

The Westmoreland Police have launched operation 'Sustainable Public Safety and Public Order' in a bid to curtail criminal activities in the parish, which is currently under a State of Public Emergency (SOE).

9. Richard Byles named new BOJ Governor

Cabinet has endorsed the selection of Richard Byles to succeed Brian Wynter as Governor of the Bank of Jamaica.

10. Hanover man stabbed to death; two suspects in custody

Two men are currently in police custody following the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man in his community yesterday.