O-Wrap: Alleged serial rapist arrested... Cosby guilty...New athletics testosterone rules

1. Suspected serial rapist arrested in Waterford

The police believe they have nabbed a second culprit in a series of rapes committed in Portmore, St Catherine and the Corporate Area.



2. Four St Elizabeth farmers disappear under mysterious circumstances

Police are confirming the mysterious disappearance of four St Elizabeth farmers whose rented car was found abandoned on Foga Road in Four Paths, Clarendon more than a week ago.



3. Bill Cosby guilty on all counts at sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of sexual assault by a US jury, which found him guilty of drugging and molesting a university employee 14 years ago in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.



4. 'Erosion of press freedom can be insidious', warns PAJ

The Press Association of Jamaica says while Jamaica's continued good showing on the annual World Press Freedom Index is pleasing, it is still concerned about the potential impact of the Data Protection Act on journalism in the country.



5. ECJ acknowledges that online voting could be tested locally

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) says its commissioners have acknowledged that online voting technology could be tested in localised institutional elections as a means of familiarising individuals with the process and developing trust.



6. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could honeymoon in Jamaica

Jamaica could be the honeymoon spot for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the two tie the knot next month, according to sources close to the royal family.



7. Jamaica to host Caribbean police commissioners' conference

Jamaica is to host the 33rd Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) from April 30 to May 4.



8. Increased telecoms competition spurred new 658 area code — Wheatley

Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Dr Andrew Wheatley, has cited increased competition among local telecommunications providers as the primary reason for the proposed introduction of the new 658 area code.



9. JAAA names 25-member Penn Relays team

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) today named the 25-member team representing the country at the Penn Relays, currently underway at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field in Philadelphia.



10. Semenya targeted by new athletics testosterone rules

World athletics' governing body on Thursday introduced controversial new rules for female athletes who have high testosterone levels in a move seen as targeting South Africa's double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya.