O-Wrap: Cop 'accidentally' shoots woman... Deadly nightclub fire... Police/ military operation in Westmoreland

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today

1. Policeman carried out Liguanea shooting, INDECOM called in

The police have confirmed that the motorist involved in this morning's shooting incident at the Barbican Road entrance to the Sovereign Centre in Liguanea, St Andrew is a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

2. Brothers fined $800k for forgery

Two brothers have been fined $800,000 or nine months in prison after pleading guilty to uttering forged documents.

3. Police/military operation underway in aftermath of Westmoreland massacre

A major joint police /military operation is currently underway in Westmoreland. The operation in the parish follows yesterday's massacre in Grange Hill where seven people were shot dead and eight others wounded during separate attacks on Tuesday.

4. Three perish in fire at Port Maria night club

The St Mary Fire Department is now carrying out investigations at a night club in Trinity, just outside Port Maria, St Mary after an early morning blaze ravished the establishment.

5. Free press a strong tool in holding public officials accountable — Reid

In acknowledging and celebrating World Press Freedom Day 2018, Information Minister Ruel Reid says the muzzling of the press should never be the objective of any Administration and maintained that the Government remains committed to the principles of accountability.

6. Green condemns murder of Westmoreland children

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Floyd Green, says he is deeply saddened by the “tragic” loss of the two children who were killed in separate gun attacks in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Tuesday.

7. Westmoreland police list five 'persons of interest'

The Westmoreland police have listed five men as 'persons of interest' who are being asked to turn themselves in to the police by 6:00 pm today.

8. St James police list Amoy 'Pinky' Young as person of interest

The St James police have named Amoy Young, otherwise called 'Pinky', of Gordon Crescent, Granville, St James as a person of interest.

9. Three plead guilty to possessing identity information in Westmoreland

A 16-year-old boy is one of three persons who pleaded guilty to being in possession of identity information when they appeared in the Westmoreland Circuit Court today.

10. Bravo unlikely for home series, needs to clarify future — CWI chief

Cricket West Indies chief executive, Johnny Grave, has warned there will be no immediate return to the international side for Darren Bravo, after the left-hander thrice rejected offers to end his exile from the senior squad.