O-Wrap: More affordable housing... J'can ex-con arrested in US... Caution urged on ganja decriminalisation

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top stories for today.

1.PM says gov't will build more affordable housing solutions

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says the Government is working to build more affordable housing solutions for Jamaicans as part of a strategy to deal with informal settlements.



2. Drop-in centre for the homeless to be opened in Ocho Rios

A drop-in centre for homeless people in the parish of St Ann is to be opened in Ocho Rios in May.



3. Hanover man murdered at home

A man was shot dead by unknown assailants who entered his home last night in Kew district, Hanover.



4. Gov't to lobby US for changes to Rusal sanctions

Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague says the Government intends to lobby the United States to effect changes to the sanctions of Russia aluminium giant UC Rusal, such that the Jamaican economy is not negatively impacted.



5. J'can ex-con, other C'bean nationals arrested in US 'public safety operation'

A Jamaican is among several people detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a five-day “public safety operation”.



6. World Bank says remittances grew significantly in the C'bean in 2017

The World Bank says remittances flows into Latin America and the Caribbean grew 8.7 per cent in 2017, reaching another record high of nearly US$80 billion.



7. US Embassy supports Jamaica's fisheries project

The US Embassy has partnered with the University of the West Indies' (UWI) Port Royal Marine Lab (PRML) on a one-year sustainable fisheries education project.



8. Jamaica to sign multi-destination MoU with Peru

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett will in October sign a multi-destination marketing memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Peru to strengthen tourism in both countries.



9. IACHR welcomes court ruling on buggery law in T&T

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Tuesday welcomed the decision of the High Court in Trinidad and Tobago to declare unconstitutional the criminalisation of consensual sexual relations between same sex adults.



10. CARPHA executive director urges caution on decriminalisation of marijuana

The executive director of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Dr James Hosepdales, is urging regional countries to “proceed with an abundance of caution” when it come to the decriminalisation of marijuana.