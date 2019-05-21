O-Wrap: Grief counselling at Titchfield … WHO recognises J'can doctor... 45 guns seized in Corporate Area
1. Grief counselling at Titchfield High after minibus crash
Titchfield High School has been plunged into mourning this morning following the death of thirteen-year-old second form student Pranjil Jasti Kamar Monday afternoon in a motor vehicle crash at Black Hill on the northern coastal highway.
2. J'can doctor recognised by World Health Organisation
Jamaican doctor and professor, Peter Figueroa, has been recognised at the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a health leader for his substantial contribution to public health in Jamaica, the Caribbean, the Americas and the world, over the past four decades.
3. 45 guns seized in Corporate Area since January
The Police High Command is reporting that a total of 45 firearms have been seized in the Corporate Area since the start of the year.
4. District Constable suspect in attempted shooting of Manchester businessman
Head of the Manchester Police Division, Superintendent David White, says a district constable is one of two suspects held in relation to the attempted shooting of a businessman in the parish on the weekend.
5. Fisherman charged in cocaine seizure
A fisherman is currently in police custody following the seizure of cocaine during an anti-narcotics operation in Mammee Bay, St Ann on Sunday.
6. CXC to consider petition for maths resit
The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) is to consider a petition calling for all students to re-sit the 2019 CSEC Maths exams following serious breaches of the examination regulations, a representative from the Barbados-based institution has said.
7. George Nooks freed of drug charges
Reggae singer George Nooks was freed of drug charges when he appeared in Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree this morning.
8. Andrea downgraded to depression
Andrea, the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season that beings on June 1, was downgraded to a depression on Tuesday.
9. One dead, 3 injured in North-South Highway crash
One person is dead and at least three others injured in a motor vehicle crash along the North-South Highway which runs from Caymanas in St Catherine to Mammee Bay in St Ann.
10. PNP conducts Central Kingston internal poll June 22
People's National Party (PNP) delegates are expected to select a new standard-bearer for the Kingston Central constituency on June 22, OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt.
