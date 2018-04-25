O-Wrap: Mother, 2 daughters chopped to death... 5 kidnapped for ransom... Wisynco sues Heart Foundation

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Slain Hanover girls were 'brilliant' students

The two young girls, who were this morning chopped to death along with their mother, reportedly by their father, have been described as brilliant students.

2. Wisynco sues Heart Foundation over sugary drinks campaign

Wisynco Group Limited says it has filed a claim of defamation against the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HJF) for a series of advertisements and other social media posts presenting “false and misleading information” about its brands and trademarked products, in particular, CranWata.

3. Five kidnapped for $125k ransom in Westmoreland

Five people were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Galloway district, Westmoreland this morning and held at ransom, according to the police.

4. Jamaica moves up in world press freedom ranking

France-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has ranked Jamaica sixth on its 2018 World Press Freedom Index, a move two places up from the country's 2017 ranking.

5. Study to examine health profiles of staff at Cornwall Regional Hospital

A study is to be commissioned to examine the health profiles of staff who have reported being affected by air-quality issues at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James.

6. Caribbean still facing many challenges in eradicating HIV/AIDS

Guyana's Education Minister Nicolette Henry says the late diagnosis for people, particularly men, living with HIV/AIDS continues to pose a challenge for the efforts aimed at drastically reducing the spread of the virus in the Caribbean.

7. Christiana cop chopped in the face to undergo corrective surgery today

The Christiana-based policeman, who was chopped in the face last week by a man believed to be of unsound mind, is scheduled for corrective surgery today.

8. Poison-laced synthetic ganja kills 4 in US

A deadly batch of synthetic marijuana laced with rat poison has claimed its fourth victim in the US Midwest, as health experts warn the public to avoid the illegal drug.

9. Holness implores young people to get trained

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is imploring young people to get involved in training programmes, so that their ideas can be transformed into tangible innovations.

10. Delta adds new non-stop flights to Kingston

Major American airline Delta will add new daily non-stop flights between Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and New York City's John F Kennedy International Airport later this year.