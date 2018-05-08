O-Wrap: PNP challenges NIDS... Six surrender to cops... Arrest over inappropriate advances at child
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top stories for today:
1. PNP files motion in Supreme Court to block NIDS
The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says it has filed a motion in the Supreme Court against the Attorney General and the Government, seeking to delay the implementation of the National Identification System (NIDS).
2. 29-year fugitive arrested trying to walk into US from Canada
A fugitive who fled international drug trafficking charges 29 years ago was arrested last month when he tried to walk into the US from Canada in hopes of visiting his family, authorities said Monday.
3. Cops arrest man accused in voice recording of making 'inappropriate advances' at child
The police have apprehended a man who was accused in a voice recording of trailing and making improper gestures to a primary school girl in Portmore, St Catherine.
4. JET calls for more information on Riverton fire
The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) says the relevant Government agencies are providing insufficient information on Sunday's fire in the vicinity of Riverton City in Kingston.
5. Zinc fences to be removed in Mount Salem ZOSO
The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) says it will be removing 1000 metres of zinc fencing in Mount Salem, St James where a zone of special operation (ZOSO) has been on-going since September 1, 2017.
6. OUR withdraws claim against OCG
The Office of the Utilities Regulation (OUR) has withdrawn its claim against the Office of the Contractor General (OCG) over its findings on the utilities regulator's process to review proposals for the supply of 360 megawatts of power to the national grid in 2013.
7. Two wanted men, 4 persons of interest surrender to police
Two wanted men and four persons of interest who the police listed last week have turned themselves in.
8. Lottery scam suspect arrested in St James
A St James man has been arrested for suspected breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction) Special Provisions Act 2013, after police officers reportedly found identity information at a premises belonging to him.
9. Man accused of beating daughter with machete charged
A Westmoreland businessman was today charged with assault occasioning bodily harm against his daughter after hitting her with a stick and machete.
10. Three arrested for ganja possession in St Elizabeth
Three men were arrested and charged with ganja possession following a traffic stop in Lacovia, St Elizabeth yesterday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy