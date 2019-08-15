O-Wrap: 'No child should be denied education'... Six cops charged with murder... Trump nominates J'can born law professor

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. Holness says no child should be denied education due to fees

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says no child should be denied access to an education due to obligatory prohibitive fees being charged by schools.

2. Lotto jackpot now at historic $229m

Supreme Ventures Limited's (SVL) Lotto jackpot now stands at a whopping $229 million and is currently even bigger than the gaming company's Super Lotto jackpot. This is the third time in SVL's history that the Lotto has surged passed the $200 million mark, the gaming company said in a release today.

3. World's largest cruise ship to visit Jamaica next year

Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship a part of the Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class vessels, is slated to make its inaugural call to Jamaica next year.

4. Six cops charged with murder of three men in 2013

Six police officers have been arrested and charged in relation to a triple murder that was committed six years ago.

5. Hanover cop accused of assaulting detainee granted bail

A Hanover policeman has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the beating of a detainee at the Lucea Police Station Lock-up in 2014.

6. Some PATH payments delayed — labour ministry

The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is advising PATH beneficiaries who collect their benefits through the Post Offices that there is a delay in payment.

7. Trump nominates J'can born law professor for judicial vacancy

President Donald Trump has nominated a law professor who previously worked as a prosecutor, defense attorney and journalist, to fill the nation's longest federal judiciary vacancy.

8. JUTA driver dies in Hanover crash

A 28-y-o woman has died as a result of injuries she received after crashing into a utility pole on Lances Bay main road in Hanover yesterday, August 14. She has been identified as Chelsie Malcolm, JUTA operator of Cousins Cove in the parish.

9. United Way mobilises $3.85m to launch Jamaica National Children's Home Restoration Fund

United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) today launched its ​​Jamaica National Children Home Restoration Fund,​​ mobilising commitments of $3.85 million to assist the facility following the recent fire at the home on Friday, August 9.

10. US panel rules soap, sleep essential to migrant kids' safety

A panel of judges on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the US government that contended detained immigrant children might not require soap during shorter stints in custody under a longstanding settlement agreement.