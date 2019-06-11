O-Wrap: Missing teen held in gun bust... PEP results soon... Mango shipment to US Thursday

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Missing teen among four arrested in St James gun find

A teenage girl who reportedly went missing from her home in Old Harbour, St Catherine in April was one of four people who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm in New Ramble district, St James yesterday.

2. Security guards arrested for stealing JUTC fuel

Two contracted security guards at the Lyndhurst Road depot have been arrested and charged for stealing fuel from the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

3. PEP results out by end of third week in June — Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says that the results for grade-six students who sat the inaugural Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations this academic year will be announced by the end of the third week in June.

4. Cops seek assistance identifying body found in Rio Cobre

The police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man found in the Rio Cobre in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday.

5. Shaw encourages J'can entities to become accredited

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, is encouraging Jamaican businesses to become accredited through the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) in order to lift their standards and elevate their position in the global marketplace.

6. Schools to receive $5m per year for minor repairs

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, says that school boards will be allocated $5 million per annum for minor repairs and maintenance of school plants.

7. Sagicor Foundation launches website for tertiary scholarships

Sagicor Foundation's tertiary scholarship application period officially opened on Sunday, June 9, with a new website to accept all submissions.

8. Five men in custody as Clarendon police seize firearm

The Clarendon police are reporting that five men were taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and 29 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Derby Terrace, May Pen in the parish on Monday, June 10.

9. Ja exports first shipment of mangoes to US Thursday

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries today announced that Jamaica will be exporting its first shipment of mangoes to the United States this Thursday.

10. Despite FIFA ticket boast, most World Cup games not sold out

FIFA's attempt to hype Women's World Cup ticket sales didn't go exactly as planned. The sport's governing body gave the impression that tickets for the tournament in France were hard to come by when it boasted to the public a month ago: "You can still buy tickets for a few matches."