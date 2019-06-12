O-Wrap: Triple murder in Kingston... J'cans sue US Coast Guard... JPS prepares for electric vehicles

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Triple murder rocks Kingston 13

A 16-year-old girl was among three people fatally shot on Harvey Road in Kingston 13 this morning.

2. J'can born artiste Jahiant shot dead in Canada

Reports have surfaced that Canada-based Jamaican artiste Jahiant was shot dead by an 18-year-old last Friday along ByWard Market Square between York and George streets in Canada during an altercation.

3. Holness must instruct CMU to hand over documents to police, Phillips says

Leader of the Opposition People's National Party, Dr Peter Phillips says Prime Minister Andrew Holness has a duty to immediately instruct the leadership of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) to hand over all the requested documents to the police and the Financial Investigations Division (FID) and cease impeding the criminal investigation being undertaken.

4. US Coast Guard sued on behalf of J'can fishermen

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) today announced that it will be suing the United States Coast Guard on behalf of four Jamaican fishermen who were held for five weeks in 2017 on suspicion of smuggling marijuana.

5. Gov't plans legal aid for cops, partnership with US customs in tackling crime

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says that the Government will provide legal support in the future for cops who are engaged in shoot outs with armed criminals, while they are on duty.

6. Electric vehicle charging stations coming soon — JPS

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced that it will be paving the way for the electrification of the local transportation sector with the roll out of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

7. 'I will not take a side,' Simpson Miller says of PNP leadership challenge

Former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller is refuting assertions that she may have taken a side in the People's National Party (PNP) leadership challenge by Peter Bunting against leader Dr Peter Phillips.

8. Sangster Airport, MoBay Convention Centre making inroads in business travel market — Bartlett

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says both the Sangster International Airport and the Montego Bay Convention Centre have been helping Jamaica to make huge inroads in the business travel market.

9. Encephalitis from lychees kills 31 children in India — official

At least 31 children have died in northern India in the last 10 days from a deadly brain disease believed linked to a toxic substance found in lychee fruit, health officials said Wednesday.

10. More emphasis should be placed on Math and science, says Samuda

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, says more emphasis should be placed on mathematics and science subjects in the nation's schools.