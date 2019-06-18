O-Wrap: PNP denies shouting match... Vendor dies in crash... Australia defeat Reggae Girlz
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:
1. PNP denies claims of shouting match at executive meeting
General Secretary of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), Julian Robinson is refuting reports in sections of the media that last night's meeting of the Executive Committee was characterised by tension and a shouting match between competing camps.
2. Only 13 Windrush victims given emergency support
Only 13 of the 91 Windrush victims who applied for aid have been granted emergency support by the UK government by the end of April, a year after the government apologised for its “appalling” mistake in classifying thousands of legal UK residents as illegal immigrants.
3. Gov't to establish systems to ensure equity in education sector
The Government is moving to establish systems that guarantee equity within the education sector and provide equal opportunities, so that every child can maximise his or her true potential.
4. SOE doing little to halt murder of St James residents, says Hylton
Opposition People's National Party (PNP) caretaker/candidate for Central St James, Andre Hylton says the ongoing State of Emergency recently declared for the parish is doing little to halt the latest spate of murders gripping the parish.
5. Vendor dies after being struck by car at St Mary stall
A 65-year-old vendor met his demise yesterday morning when he was struck by a motor vehicle while at his stall along the Dover main road in St Mary.
6. TAJ cashier fined $80k for larceny
A cashier at the King Street, Kingston location of the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) was last Friday sentenced to six months imprisonment at hard labour, or a fine of $80,000 when she appeared before the Corporate Area Parish Court.
7. Cabinet approves plan for integrated response to children and violence
Cabinet has approved the National Plan of Action for an Integrated Response to Children and Violence (NPACV), says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr Grace McLean.
8. Gunmen kill 58-y-o man in Kingston
The police are probing the shooting death of a man by unknown assailants on Hanover Street in Kingston on Sunday.
9. Australia defeat Reggae Girlz 4-1
The Reggae Girlz went down 1-4 to Australia this afternoon in their Group C Word Cup encounter at the Stade des Alpes Stadium in France.
10. Orgill brace helps Reggae Boyz to 3-2 win over Honduras
Jamaica kicked off their 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign with a 3-2 victory over Honduras inside Kingston's National Stadium last night.
