O-Wrap: Police Federation chairman loses court challenge... PEP results tomorrow... C'bean gov'ts acquire hurricane insurance coverage

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Ousted Police Federation chairman loses court challenge

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the case of former chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Arleen McBean, who was challenging her removal from the post six months ago.

2. Five listed as persons of interest in Clarendon

The May Pen police listed five individuals as persons of interest and are asking them to turn themselves in by midday.

3. Gov't prioritising border security to tackle flow of illegal weapons

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the Government will be focusing on border security and control, to tackle the flow of illegal weapons into the island.

4. June 28 deadline for transfer of voter registration — EOJ

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reminding registered voters that the deadline to apply for a transfer of voter registration for the November 30, 2019 voters' list is Friday, June 28.

5. Head-on collision leaves two dead, 18 injured in Hanover

Two men died yesterday while 18 people sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Barbican main road in Sandy Bay, Hanover.

6. PEP results to be released tomorrow

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the first wave of results for the inaugural Primary Exit Profile (PEP) will be released tomorrow.

7. C'bean gov'ts acquire insurance coverage for 2019 hurricane season

The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF SPC) says nine regional countries have increased their level of coverage as the Caribbean completed its insurance portfolio for the 2019-20 hurricane season.

8. Teen boy murdered in St James

The bullet-riddled body of a 17-year-old boy was found in Green Pond, St James on Tuesday.

9. Traffic changes this Sunday for Seaga's funeral

Members of the public are being advised that there will be traffic changes along major thoroughfares on Sunday, June 23, to facilitate the State funeral for the late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga.

10. Jamaica among several C'bean countries given failing grade for trafficking in persons

The United States on Thursday listed Jamaica among several Caribbean countries which it said were not in compliance with the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking in persons (TIP).