O-Wrap: 24 nabbed in anti-gang operations...Brian Lara hospitalised... NIDS consultations to continue

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. 24 people arrested, three firearms seized in St Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says 24 people were arrested and three firearms seized during police/military operations in several communities in St Catherine today, as part of an ongoing anti-gang and murder reduction strategy.

2. Waterford caretaker condemns recent murders in Portmore community

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker for the Waterford Division in Portmore, Krisho Holmes, is condemning Saturday night's killing of three young men and the injuring of two others in the community.

3. Curfew imposed in Central Village

A 48 hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Central Village, St Catherine. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Monday, June 24 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Wednesday, June 26, the police are reporting.

4. West Indies legend Lara admitted to Mumbai hospital

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, Tuesday after complaining of chest pain, Indian media reports and sources said.

5. Health warnings as Europe bakes in heat wave

As Europe sizzled Tuesday at the start of a heat wave tipped to break records, drivers on Germany's famously speedy motorways were ordered to slow down and fans at the women's World Cup were showered in health warnings.

6. PNP questions outbreak of dengue after death of 9-y-o



People's National Party Shadow Minister of Health, Dr Dayton Campbell is calling on the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton to “immediately” tell the nation if there is a another dengue outbreak in Jamaica, which would be the second such to have occurred within the year.

7.Gov't to continue consultations on NIDS

Parliamentary Secretary, Senator Robert Morgan, says the Government will continue consultations and education about the benefits of the National Identification System (NIDS).

8. Lychee induced 'brain fever' death toll passes 150 in India

The death toll from a brain disease that has stricken children in India's Bihar state rose above 150 on Monday as a court ordered an investigation into the crisis.

9. Tufton to open waiting area at Noel Holmes Hospital

Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, will open a newly constructed outpatient waiting area for Obstetrics and Ggynaecology Services at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover on Thursday, June 27.

10. Jamaica supports int'l maritime gender equality campaign

Jamaica has lent its support to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 2019 campaign: 'I Am On Board with Gender Equality'.