O-Wrap: Seaga's funeral June 23... J'can denies fleeing T&T immigration... Man stabbed to death

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Seaga to be laid to rest at Heroes Circle on June 23

The official state funeral for Former Prime Minister Edward Seaga is to take place on June 23 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, beginning at midday.

2. J'can denies fleeing immigration in T&T

The Trinidad and Tobago media has reported that the Jamaican man who was refused entry at the Piarco International Airport in that country and eluded immigration authorities there is refuting claims that he escaped custody.

3. Eight medical students awarded Cuban scholarships

Seven young Jamaican students will have the opportunity to pursue studies in Cuba under the Jamaica/Cuba Bilateral Medical Scholarship Programme, beginning in September.

4. 25-y-o man reportedly held with firearm in Portmore

A man is to face the St Catherine Parish Court later this month in relation to the seizure of a Glock pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition on Saturday.

5. Gov't continues review of enhanced security measures

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is reporting that discussions are advanced on the review, development of policy and legislation to support the structured use of enhanced security measures by the security forces.

6. CHTA names John Bell Caribbean icon of hospitality for 2019

Veteran tourism executive John Bell will receive the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's (CHTA) Icon of Hospitality Award at the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) that will take place here later this month.

7. Man stabbed to death in Manchester

One man is now in police custody following the stabbing death of 53-year-old Andre Dixon of Mike Town district in Manchester.

8. Carnival in US court over pollution from its cruise ships

Carnival Corp. is in Miami federal court for a hearing on what to do about allegations that it has continued polluting the oceans from some of its cruise ships despite agreeing years ago to stop.

9. Holder impressed with Windies' discipline

West Indies captain Jason Holder has praised his troops for the discipline they showcased in their commanding opening victory over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup on Thursday.

10. Cricket WCup: Pakistan bounce back to beat England

Pakistan shocked England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday as they ended a long losing streak in one-day internationals despite two centuries for the World Cup host nation.