O-Wrap: American tries to board flight with gun... $100m drain cleaning begins... Taximan held in $1m cocaine bust
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:
1. American man attempts to board flight at NMIA with firearm
The police yesterday arrested a 26-year-old American man who reportedly attempted to board a flight at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston with a firearm in his possession.
2. J'can workers to get US$38k in back pay from Florida resort
By the Seas Resorts, which manages several Panama Beach City resorts and restaurants in Florida, United States has been ordered to pay US$38,513 in back wages to 117 Jamaican H-2B workers and US$12,695 in civil fines following mistreatment on the job.
3. 18-y-o shot dead, four shot and injured in Waterford
An 18-year-old labourer was shot dead while four others were shot and injured by unknown assailants on Nerissa Way in the parish yesterday.
4. NWA begins $100m pre-hurricane drain cleaning
The National Works Agency (NWA) has initiated a $100-million islandwide drain-cleaning under the Government of Jamaica's pre-hurricane mitigation programme, which will include de-bushing and hauling out rubble from channels.
5. PIOJ reports notable gains under vision 2030
Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr Wayne Henry, is reporting notable gains under the National Development Plan (NDP) – Vision 2030 Jamaica for the Medium-Term Framework (MTF) period 2015 to 2018.
6. Scientist in Jamaica finds, cultivates lost ganja
A supreme ganja, smoked by Rastas and even Bob Marley himself in the 1970s? This pipe dream of every self-respecting ganja aficionado is becoming reality again thanks to the horticultural talents of a scientist in Jamaica.
7. Taximan killed, attacker injured in Manchester robbery
A taxi driver was shot dead while one of his attackers was shot and injured during a robbery on the Richmond main road in Christiana, Manchester last night.
8. Guns, ammo seized after 'high-speed car chase' in Kingston
The police said a high-powered rifle and a pistol along with several rounds of ammunition were seized after a “high-speed car chase” on Christopher Road in Kingston 14 yesterday.
9. Taximan charged for cocaine worth over $1m
A taxi operator has been charged in connection with the seizure approximately one kilogram of cocaine worth $1.3 million in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11 on Saturday, June 1, the police have reported.
10. J'can gets 10 months for US visa fraud
A naturalised United States citizen, originally from Jamaica, has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for visa fraud.
