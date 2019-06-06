O-Wrap: New buses for JUTC... Robust tourism growth in C'bean... Australia beat Windies

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. PM says government is resolute that there will be no mining in Cockpit Country

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the Government is resolute in its commitment that there will be no mining in the area to be designated the Cockpit Country Protected Area.

2. JUTC to get new buses

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, says new buses will be acquired for the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

3. Dispute as JPS bargaining rights poll conducted outside company gates

The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) says representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security were this morning forced to conduct a bargaining rights poll for Jamaica Public Service (JPS) employees outside the gates of the power company's Washington Boulevard compound after being barred from entering the premises.

4. Small dairy farmers encouraged to prepare for revival of sector

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, is encouraging small dairy farmers to get ready for a turnaround of the industry.

5. Manchester Municipal Corporation corruption trial begins

The trial for the multi-million dollar corruption probe at the Manchester Municipal Corporation started on Monday.

6. US House passes legislation offering immigrants pathway to citizenship

The United States House of Representatives has passed the latest version of the DREAM Act, an ambitious expansion of an almost two-decades-long legislative effort that would put millions of young undocumented Caribbean and other immigrants and immigrants with temporary status on a pathway to US citizenship.

7. C'bean records robust tourism growth in first quarter of 2019

The Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) says the region recorded a 12 per cent increase in tourist arrivals during the first quarter of this year, spurred by a 24 per cent increase in arrivals from the United States.

8. First athletes arrive for Racers Grand Prix

American 400m World champion Phyllis Francis and 800m record holder Ajee Wilson were two of the first athletes to arrive in the island on Wednesday night for the Racers Adidas Grand Prix set for Saturday.

9. T&T police continue probe following release of kidnapped J'can businessman

The police are continuing investigations following the release of a Jamaican businessman who was kidnapped here in April.

10. Cricket WCup update: Australia beats West Indies by 15 runs

Australia made it two wins from two games at the start of its Cricket World Cup title defence by eking out a 15-run win over West Indies.