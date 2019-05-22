O-Wrap: Mona Reservoir at 26%, Hermitage 36%... Economy grew 1.5 %... Ten arrested in lotto scam dragnet

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. NWC: Mona Reservoir at 26%, Hermitage 36%

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the Mona Reservoir and Hermitage dam are down to 26 per cent and 36 per cent of their capacities, respectively, as drought conditions worsen.

2. Ten arrested in Hanover lottery scamming dragnet

A two-year investigation into illicit lottery scamming activity in Hanover culminated in the arrest of ten individuals this morning, the police are reporting.

3. Economy grew 1.5 % in first quarter 2019 — PIOJ

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) is reporting that the economy grew by an estimated 1.5 per cent during the January to March 2019 quarter.

4. Gunmen attack goods truck in St James

A truck believed to be carrying goods and a large sum of cash was attacked this morning by gunmen in St James, OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt.

5. Divesting Wigton, the best policy decision, says Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government has made the best decision to divest Wigton Windfarm Limited, a windmill power generating facility in Manchester.

6. NWC removes 40 illegal connections on day 1 of MoBay crackdown

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it removed a total of 40 illegal connections on Monday in the resort town of Montego Bay.

7. Firearm seized after shoot-out on West Avenue

The Hunts Bay Police yesterday seized a Glock pistol with four rounds of ammunition on West Avenue, Kingston 13.

8. Buju gets permit to perform in Bermuda

National Security Minister Wayne Caines has granted Jamaican reggae star, Buju Banton, permission to perform in Bermuda, despite a well-publicised drug conviction in the United States.

9. Jamaica only C'bean country in IAEA project fighting food fraud

Jamaica is the only Caribbean country included in a five-year research project announced Wednesday by the Austria-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to refine methods to apply nuclear-derived techniques to test for accuracy in food labels.

10. 1,046 criminal records expunged in 2018/19

Some 1,046 criminal records were expunged from a total of 1,915 applications received during the 2018/19 fiscal year.