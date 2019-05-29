O-Wrap: Islandwide flash flood watch... Buju's nephew freed... $120-m homeless shelter

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Flash flood watch now in effect for all parishes

The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes effective until 5:00 am tomorrow.

2. World Bank forms int'l partnership to increase energy storage use in the C'bean

The World Bank says it has collaborated with 29 organisations in establishing a new international partnership to help expand the deployment of energy storage and bring new technologies to power systems in developing countries, including the Caribbean.

3. NSWMA sidemen to receive increase in salary — McKenzie

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, has announced that effective July 1, sidemen employed by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) will receive an increase of 28 per cent in salary.

4. Cuba legalises private Wi-Fi, importation of routers

Cuba is legalising private Wi-Fi networks and the importation of equipment like routers, eliminating one of the world's tightest restrictions on Internet use.

5. Investments in agriculture and agro-processing will lead to significant economic growth, says Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has underscored that significant economic value can be derived from investments in the agriculture and agro-processing sector.

6. Plans for $120-m homeless shelter downtown Kingston

A new shelter for homeless people in the Corporate Area is to be built on King Street, downtown Kingston, at a cost of approximately $120 million.

7. Trinidad and Tobago inks new LNG deal with Shell

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday signed a new energy agreement with Shell at the energy company's headquarters here.

8. Freedom of movement application fails at CCJ

The Trinidad and Tobago based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Wednesday ruled that citizens of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) “have important rights but to exercise these rights clear documentary evidence of their nationality is required.”

9. Buju Banton's nephew freed on gun charges

Nephew of entertainer Buju Banton, who was charged for a December 2011 shooting of his neighbour in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew was today freed of charges in the Gun Court.

10. New standardised rates for building fees

The Government has announced new standardised rates for building fees charged by local authorities. Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie, says the new regime incorporates three rates for all categories of work undertaken, which have been approved by local building authorities.

