O-Wrap: Islandwide flash flood watch... Buju's nephew freed... $120-m homeless shelter
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:
1. Flash flood watch now in effect for all parishes
The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes effective until 5:00 am tomorrow.
2. World Bank forms int'l partnership to increase energy storage use in the C'bean
The World Bank says it has collaborated with 29 organisations in establishing a new international partnership to help expand the deployment of energy storage and bring new technologies to power systems in developing countries, including the Caribbean.
3. NSWMA sidemen to receive increase in salary — McKenzie
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, has announced that effective July 1, sidemen employed by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) will receive an increase of 28 per cent in salary.
4. Cuba legalises private Wi-Fi, importation of routers
Cuba is legalising private Wi-Fi networks and the importation of equipment like routers, eliminating one of the world's tightest restrictions on Internet use.
5. Investments in agriculture and agro-processing will lead to significant economic growth, says Holness
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has underscored that significant economic value can be derived from investments in the agriculture and agro-processing sector.
6. Plans for $120-m homeless shelter downtown Kingston
A new shelter for homeless people in the Corporate Area is to be built on King Street, downtown Kingston, at a cost of approximately $120 million.
7. Trinidad and Tobago inks new LNG deal with Shell
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday signed a new energy agreement with Shell at the energy company's headquarters here.
8. Freedom of movement application fails at CCJ
The Trinidad and Tobago based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Wednesday ruled that citizens of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) “have important rights but to exercise these rights clear documentary evidence of their nationality is required.”
9. Buju Banton's nephew freed on gun charges
Nephew of entertainer Buju Banton, who was charged for a December 2011 shooting of his neighbour in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew was today freed of charges in the Gun Court.
10. New standardised rates for building fees
The Government has announced new standardised rates for building fees charged by local authorities. Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie, says the new regime incorporates three rates for all categories of work undertaken, which have been approved by local building authorities.
Plans for $120-m homeless shelter downtown Kingston
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy