O-Wrap: Woman, baby chopped... Cuban nurse killed... More vehicles for JCF
O-Wrap:
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:
1. PEP postponed at Ramble Primary after teacher, baby chopped
Lenford Pinnock, principal of the Ramble Primary School, close to Porus in Manchester, said that PEP examination was postponed today to allow the school community to deal with the trauma from one of the grade 4 teachers being chopped, allegedly by her child's father, early this morning.
2. PNP calls on PM to stop mining in Cockpit Country
Opposition People's National Party (PNP) Spokesperson on land and the environment, Senator Sophia Fraser-Binns is calling on the Prime Minister Andrew Holness-led administration to stop mining activities taking place in the Cockpit Country.
3. Cuban nurse stabbed to death in Clarendon
A Cuban nurse was stabbed to death in Hayes district, Clarendon yesterday afternoon. The police have identified her as 55-year-old Nancy Samuels, who resided in New Harbour Village, St Catherine.
4. Body of 6-y-o boy found floating in pit in Spanish Town
Detectives assigned to the Spanish Town Police Station are investigating a case of suspected drowning that took place on Love Lane in Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Saturday.
5. Business community urged to partner with NWC to resolve water problems
President of the National Water Commission (NWC) Mark Barnett is urging the business community to partner with his organisation in the development of public private partnerships (PPPs) aimed at resolving Jamaica's water supply and distribution problems.
6. JCF to get new fleet of vehicles
Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be getting a new, fully equipped fleet of vehicles in order to boost mobility.
7. Condolence books open for Edward Seaga
Condolence books are scheduled to open today for the late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga at several locations islandwide.
8. New report urges action to deal with growing threat to Caribbean Sea
The World Bank on Thursday said urgent action is needed to restore damaged ecosystems and protect the Caribbean's marine resources, a key source of food, livelihoods and jobs to millions of people dependent on tourism, fisheries and the ocean economy.
9. Two Britons, J'can held with drugs at Sangster airport — police
The police are reporting that two British nationals and a Jamaican man were recently held with drugs at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.
10. Murder at cook shop on Old Hope Road
A security officer was shot dead by unknown assailants on Old Hope Road in Kingston yesterday.
