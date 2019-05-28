O-Wrap: Seaga dies... Man kills wife... Gov't to assist farmers
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:
Former Prime Minister Edward Seaga has died. Seaga, who turned 89 today, is Jamaica's fifth prime minister, from 1980 to 1989, and the leader of the JLP from 1974 to 2005 when he retired from active politics.
2. Supreme Ventures records $62b in revenues in 2018
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), Jamaica's leading gaming company, yesterday announced gross ticket sales across multiple gaming projects, including the popular cash pot game, of $62 billion in 2018.
3. Four people killed overnight in Clarendon
The Clarendon police are reporting that four people were killed in the parish between last night and early this morning.
4. JCF fully responsible for welfare of cops injured in May Pen — high command
The police high command is assuring that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has complete responsibility for the full payment of all costs incurred for the treatment of the two officers who were shot and injured during a robbery in May Pen, Clarendon on Sunday.
5. St Mary man shoots wife dead
The police have confirmed that a business woman was shot dead by her husband in Prospect, Tower Isle in St Mary this morning.
6. Military operation needed in Clarendon, indicates Chang
Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has indicated that a military operation is needed to deal with the level of criminality in sections of Clarendon.
7. Gov't implementing measures to increase number of nurses
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is putting measures in place to increase the number of nurses serving the public health sector.
8. Gov't to assist farmers in parishes with reduced rainfall
Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Audley Shaw, says the Government is committed to providing assistance to farmers in the parishes most affected by a reduction in rainfall.
9. US resident destined for Mandeville reported missing
The Mandeville police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 23-year-old Alecia Ricketts, otherwise called 'Lisa', a store clerk of a Queens, New York address in the United States.
10. Hope, Russell power Windies to massive total
Shai Hope stroked a better than run-a-ball hundred while Andre Russell and Evin Lewis savaged half-centuries, as West Indies piled up a massive 421 in their second official World Cup warm-up against New Zealand here Tuesday.
