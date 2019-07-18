O-Wrap: Education Ministry rejects document shredding claim ... PNP women support changes to abortion law ... Demand for J'can workers in Michigan

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:

1. Education Ministry rejects claims of CMU document shredding

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is rejecting as false a recent report in sections of the media that people at the ministry have destroyed documents related to the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) since March of this year in a bid to impede investigations.

2. Woman pleads guilty to child stealing

Peta-Gay Ffrench, the woman accused of stealing a baby from Victoria Jubilee Hospital on January 8, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared in the Supreme Court a short while ago.She is to be sentenced on September 19.

3. US Customs agents nab J'can man on felony child sex charges

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says officers arrested a Jamaican man at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on a Palm Beach County, Florida, felony arrest warrant for sex offenses on a child.

4. PNP Women's Movement supports changes to abortion law

The People's National Party (PNP) Women's Movement is supporting the motion from government back-bencher, Juliet Cuthbert, to remove the legal barriers to women having abortions.

5. St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre to place products on market

The St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre has created 30 products, which it is looking to place on the market shortly.

6. Man sentenced to over 400 years in telemarketing scam

Garcia Perez also known as Tituba Mogaba appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 16, 2019 where he was sentenced to 456 years for obtaining money by means of false pretence.

7. High demand for J'can workers in Michigan hospitality sector, says labour minister

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson says there is a high demand for Jamaican workers in the hospitality industry in the state of Michigan, United States.

8. Jamaica beat Uganda to maintain hopes of fifth place

Jamaica beat Uganda 67-48 at M&S Bank Arena on Thursday to keep alive hopes of finishing fifth at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

9. Met Service, WRA partner to tackle climate change

The Water Resources Authority (WRA) and the Meteorological Service are collaborating to better serve the population in emergency responses and preparation, through data sharing.

10. US senator calls for investigation into Russia-made FaceApp

The chart-topping Russian-made FaceApp, which allows users to see how they will look as they age, found itself in the eye of a political storm in the US Wednesday, with one senator urging an FBI investigation into its "national security and privacy risks".