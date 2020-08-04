OAS to mark indigenous peoples observance
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold a virtual regular meeting on Friday, August 7 at 10:00 (14:00 GMT) to commemorate Inter-American Indigenous Peoples Week and International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the OAS website, Facebook and YouTube, with interpretation in Spanish, English, French and Portuguese.
Inter-American Indigenous Peoples Week, established to promote the traditions, languages, history, and societal contributions of indigenous peoples of the Americas, is being observed August 5-12. International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, meanwhile, is observed on August 9 each year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy