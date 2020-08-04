OAS to mark indigenous peoples observance

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold a virtual regular meeting on Friday, August 7 at 10:00 (14:00 GMT) to commemorate Inter-American Indigenous Peoples Week and International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the OAS website, Facebook and YouTube, with interpretation in Spanish, English, French and Portuguese.

Inter-American Indigenous Peoples Week, established to promote the traditions, languages, history, and societal contributions of indigenous peoples of the Americas, is being observed August 5-12. International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, meanwhile, is observed on August 9 each year.