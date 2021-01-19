ODPEM closes Cays until February
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) is advising that all cays — except the Morant and Pedro Cays — have been ordered closed with immediate effect until February 1.
The ODPEM said this follows discussions with the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, the Minister of National Security and the Municipal Corporations.
With hopes of reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the country, the office said no activities should take place at these locations during the period of closure.
It noted that the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Marine Police will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws and ensure that the public is conforming to the established protocols.
