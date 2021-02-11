ODPEM closes Cays until February 26
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has announced the closure of all cays-except the Morant and Pedro Cays- as of tomorrow February 12.
OPDEM said the closure will remain in effect for 14 days until February 26.
According to a statement from the agency, the decision was made following discussions with the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, the Minister of National Security and the Municipal Corporations with responsibility for the cays.
ODPEM said that no activities are allowed to take place at the locations as the country moves to stem the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.
“The JDF Coast Guard and the JCF Marine Police will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws and ensure that the public is conforming to the established protocols,” the statement read.
ODPEM urged the public to adhere to the protocols under The Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures) (No 2) Order, 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy