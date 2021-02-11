ODPEM closes Cays until February 26

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has announced the closure of all cays-except the Morant and Pedro Cays- as of tomorrow February 12.

OPDEM said the closure will remain in effect for 14 days until February 26.

According to a statement from the agency, the decision was made following discussions with the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, the Minister of National Security and the Municipal Corporations with responsibility for the cays.

ODPEM said that no activities are allowed to take place at the locations as the country moves to stem the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

“The JDF Coast Guard and the JCF Marine Police will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws and ensure that the public is conforming to the established protocols,” the statement read.

ODPEM urged the public to adhere to the protocols under The Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures) (No 2) Order, 2021.