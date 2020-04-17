ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Act now Mr Holness
The Editor,
The window of opportunity for plateauing the COVID-19 cases in Jamaica is quickly closing.
Jamaica has recorded a more than 100 per cent increase in cases, in less than a week. While commendation must be given to the Government and health authorities thus far, an escalation of our response to this viral outbreak is needed immediately. The entire island needs to be placed under lockdown for no less than three weeks.
At this point, choosing the economy over the well-being of citizens is illogical. Woe unto us, if we start to have a high mortality rate with this virus. This would mean the Government's refusal to shut down for the sake of the economy, will only come back to hurt us as the work force could become decimated.
Beautiful speaking, and an excellent PR machinery by the Government has done a great deal to comforting the population. However, we are only being comforted while being blindsided to the need for a total lock down of the country to turn around this public health crisis. The longer this move is delayed, the longer we will have to fight this virus since each new case of COVID-19 requires a minimum 14 days to recover.
Now is the time to act, now is the time to curb this outbreak. Close down the country!
Rajeve Brooks, Microbiologist
