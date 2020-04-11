ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Bring back our Jamaican citizens

THE EDITOR:

Until now, I gave the Government led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton nine out of 10 in the manner they have been handling the coronavirus in Jamaica. But denying citizens of Jamaica landing rights into their own country is wrong, heartless, unlawful and unconstitutional.

PM Holness blundered badly and I call on him to correct this wrong immediately.

Bring back our Jamaican citizens. They were here at the dock at Kingston Wharves, that is, in Jamaican waters, on a ship that had no virus. Not on vacation but working, as ordinary Jamaicans do. Earning good foreign exchange for Jamaica. Sending money back too as remittances. Now they have been sent to Europe, which is being devastated by COVID-19.

We should correct this wrong.

Michael Chamunda Williams

michaelchamunda@yahoo.com