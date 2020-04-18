ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Dead people cannot revive an economy

The Editor,



As at (17/04/2020) there has been 143 confirmed cases of the deadly COVID-19 in Jamaica. Of that number there has been five deaths and 21 recoveries. If my math is correct, that means there are 117 active cases. I'm sure the island does not (yet) have as much as 50 ventilators at its disposal.

When the crisis first broke out, I lifted my hat off to Messrs Christopher Tufton (MoHW) and the Most Honourable, Prime Minister Andrew Holness. I thought that they were moving in the right direction. A few weeks later, I'm flabbergasted and forced to reconsider my stance.

Some people will agree, that the border closures needed to have been followed by a 24-hour curfew for at least two weeks. Had we done that, we likely would not be in our current predicament. Some of our neighbours: Montserrat, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda and Grenada, all imposed 24 hour curfews shortly after closing their borders.

Rest assured that these countries' number of positive COVID-19 cases are all under 80. Their curfews are still in effect, as they are determined to eradicate this deadly virus from their populations.

The difference between their leaders and ours is their decisiveness and determination to get desired results. They were not afraid of making the unpopular choice and do what was necessary to safeguard the health of their citizens.

The Most Honorable and his Cabinet are content with playing Russian roulette, and that cannot be the order of the day. It is time they stop delaying the inevitable and impose the 24-hour curfew. COVID-19 isn't playing politics and neither should the government. Restriction of movement is a necessity in this fight to eradicate the virus.

It is admirable that the prime minister has faith in the citizens of this country, but he ought to have seen by now that not all Jamaicans are acting 'sober'. Dead people cannot revive an economy and neither can the deathly ill. Until Prime Minister Holness decides to get out of the middle of the road, and make a decision in the best interest of Jamaica— we're doomed.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is stretched and overworked. They need help and it is time to call out the Jamaica Defence Force and their many strategists to help get us back on track. With the proper regulatory frame work the all island 24-hour curfew will help to curtail the community spreading.



Best regards,

Sheree-Ann L Bartley.