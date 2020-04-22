ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Distant students, distant teachers and distance learning
The Editor,
In response to the novel coronavirus, all forms of schooling in Jamaica officially kick started online as of April 22, 2020.
The "new normal" has been the buzz term on everyone's lips but little do some know that online learning is a complex endeavour.
Online learning, when carefully implemented can make education more accessible, affordable, engaging and also student-centred. However, the way that it is being presented, as if it is a simple solution capable of replacing face-to-face teaching interactions for a long time period is a fallacy.
Both students and teachers may lack the necessary training required to deliver quality online lessons. Online course development usually involves the expertise of illustrators, instructional designers and programmers to maximize user experience. However, in this "new normal", academics who have never been exposed to online teaching will now have to offer courses which have not been developed in this way.
The "zoomification" of education during this COVID-19 crisis will undoubtedly leave some behind, both students and teachers alike. Some students can neither access Wi-Fi or can afford data plans.
For students who do not have laptops or tablets, the user experience is much different on smartphones as the font size and page ratio of lecture slides must be carefully designed to improve readability.
Some teachers as well, may not be equipped with the basic technological tools, the infrastructure at home and the skills required to manoeuvre this online teaching era, which could breed frustration.
Some students may be isolated socially with a high level of anxiety. Some may be living in crowded households which prevent them from actively participating in their sessions.
How ready will they be to learn online? Some students especially in universities may feel gravely dissatisfied by inferior online course delivery for example in South Korea, where some students who switched to online learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak are requesting a refund of their tuition fees.
The idea that online learning is being rapidly implemented at the expense of quality standards is worrisome and may even be discarded when this outbreak ends. However, until then, faculty members and students alike will need as much support as can be given to quickly adapt to this unprecedented shift in education.
Juvelle Taylor
Lecturer at the Montego Bay Community College
Jamaica
