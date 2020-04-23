ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Gov't should print money to pay for COVID-19 income support
The Editor,
The government does not need to borrow from the IMF (or others) to fully replace the incomes of those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
It can instead, given these exceptional circumstances, print the money needed, as has been advocated by the UK's Financial Times in an article dated April 6 2020 – “Printing money is a valid response to the coronavirus crisis”.
In fact, without such action, the economy is likely to experience a severe recession, dwarfing that resulting from the 2008 global financial crisis. It was quite galling back in 2008-9 to see many industrialized countries injecting enormous financial stimuli while countries like Jamaica were expected instead to tighten their belts.
Printing money is little different from the now-common practice of 'quantitative easing'. Both share the danger of inflation, even hyper-inflation but given the depressed demand from the lost jobs and incomes in Jamaica, this is not an immediate concern.
Excess funds can always be mopped up at a later date if inflation starts to be a problem (and remember that Jamaica has been under-shooting IMF inflation targets in recent times).
Lost foreign exchange earnings from the tourism and BPO sectors translate into less local funds in the local economy. And so does the fact that local employers have been laying off people without pay.
Making up for this loss by printing money (rather than borrowing and incurring future debt) is indeed a valid response.
Local production of goods has not been too badly curtailed by the curfew and other measures and with much local consumption based on services or imports, the overall supply of goods and services largely remains to match the sustained demand. Inflation would thus, to repeat, not be of immediate concern.
The loss of locals reserves (NIR) could of course become a problem which might require the curtailing of imports, but lower oil costs and more determined efforts at food self-sufficiency should delay the need for this. The immediate concern should be to provide all household with an income whilst, fortuitously, sustaining the local-based economy at the same time,
No need to borrow, either locally or externally. It would quite unfairly allow the financial sector to benefit while others suffer. And also quite unfair that some (many) families are suffering, going hungry, whilst others can ride the storm without much discomfort. Are we all in this together, or not?
Paul Ward
Campaign for Social and Economic Justice
Kingston 7/Oracabessa
