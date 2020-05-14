ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Never underestimate the power of the spirits both divine, distilled

The Editor,

Bars and churches are everywhere in Jamaica and are meant to pull people together; physically, socially and spiritually. These ubiquitous structures are among our main places for socialisation, to interact, relax or lift our spirits.

Many people go to bars and churches not just to have a drink or two, but to relax and socialise; not just to worship but also to fellowship. And, any attempts at physical and social distancing would, therefore, not only prove challenging but run counter to the very purposes for which they were designed and serve.

Similarly, when patrons go to a comedy show; how practical or realistic is it to instruct or expect them not to laugh when the comedian says very funny things?

Mongoose seh: “Wah a joke to yuh, a death to him.''

This coronavirus is deadly serious and efforts to limit community spread by physical and social distancing is no laughing matter and should be taken quite soberly.

But how soberly will the message be taken and the new guidelines followed in the bars or even churches? Government's new guidelines limit the number of people in bars and churches, are they limiting the number of alcoholic drinks? Can anyone limit the power of the Holy Spirit?

We should never underestimate the power of the spirits both divine and distilled to transform people' behaviour, even suddenly! When people get in the spirits or the spirits get into them, they usually get excited, let loose and get sometimes seemingly uncontrollable as they laugh, scream and shout, jump up, get close and hug up and often times even kiss and “love up''.

Psychologists have repeatedly demonstrated that in almost all instances the environment is greater than will power, which like muscle power is not infinite. We are all creatures of habit. And as observed quite often: When people are given any leeway, many, or even a majority will go astray.

I think, by selecting two areas which are crucial to us, economically, socially and spiritually, but where physical and social distancing will prove more than challenging; it's a clear signal that the Government is using these as testing grounds for two weeks to evaluate at what pace and manner it should fully reopen the economy.

I am

Daive R Facey

DR.Facey@gmail.com