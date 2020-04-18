ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Where are we going?
The Editor,
When I entered the Observer's online portal a short while ago, and saw the stories and the pictures of what was happening in Portmore and St Catherine, a heavy plume of dismaying smoke covered my being.
The pictures say more than a thousand words. Frightened residents of St Catherine now in lockdown were pushing, crushing and quarrelling with each other as they tried to get essential supplies because of the lockdown hours.
To me, it is not only about indiscipline. Yes, I know, that Jamaicans can be undisciplined, that is a given, but mix that indiscipline with mortal fear, a lack of understanding and weak stewardship and we mix a potent cocktail which can explode at any time.
It does not help either that one set of shopping hours was distributed and then this morning late another set was published by the authorities.
Let's get back to basics, treat people as people, give appropriate notice, use town criers especially in the more populated areas to get the messages across. Don't leave it solely on the populace, they are the ones suffering.
Probably more lockdowns are to come, so let us get it right this time.
Amelia Johnson
Kingston
